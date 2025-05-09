India-Pakistan Conflict: Rajnath Singh meets CDS, 3 service chiefs after India foils Pakistan's missile-drone attack

India-Pakistan Conflict: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 9 met Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan and three service chiefs in New Delhi. The meeting came hours after India thwarted a series of missile and drone attacks from Pakistan targeting military stations in Jammu and other cities.

The meeting was held to assess the security situation after India's recent cross-border strikes under Operation Sindoor. The strike by India came two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed on April 22.

The three service chiefs are General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff.

The Indian Army said on Friday morning that it remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation and that all nefarious designs will be responded to with force. The Army said that the drone attacks emanating from Pakistan were effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to the ceasefire violations.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said that Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, 2025.

Pakistan army also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to the ceasefire violations, the Indian Army said.

Army Video After India's Action The Army on Friday morning shared a video of a Pakistani military post being destroyed across the Line of Control (LoC). The Army didn't describe the details about the video, but some reports suggested that anti-tank guided missiles were used to strike the military posts of Pakistan across the Line of Control (LoC).

The Army's video and statement came hours after Indian armed forces launched a counter-offensive and ‘neutralised’ Pakistani drone and missile attacks targeting several military sites, including in Jammu, Udhampur and Pathankot.

The Army also foiled similar bids across 15 places in northern and western regions of the country amid escalated India-Pakistan tensions after the deadly Pahalgam attack.