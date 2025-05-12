India-Pakistan DGMO-level talks deferred, now to take place in the evening

A scheduled conversation between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan will take place on Monday evening, official sources said. Earlier, the meeting was scheduled at 12 noon on Monday, 12 May.

“India-Pakistan Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) talks scheduled this evening,” sources told news agency ANI.

The talks will be held over the hotline. The reason for deferring the talks by few hours is not immediately known.

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on early May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Monday's talks would be the second time that DGMOs of the two countries will be discussing the ongoing India-Pakistan tension and “combat situation,” Earlier on Saturday (May 10), Foreign Secretary Vikram Misriconfirmed that Pakistan's DGMO contacted his Indian counterpart. The two sides agreed to halt all military actions, on land, at sea, and in the air, effective from 5 pm on May 10.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired another round of high-level meetings with the chiefs of the armed forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.

Misri had also noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon. Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, India’s DGMO said in a media briefing on Sunday that besides reaching a bilateral understanding, “we also decided to further speak on the 12th of May, tomorrow, at 1200 hours to discuss the modalities that will enable the longevity of this understanding.”

Operation Sindoor Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoorin the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, mostly tourists.