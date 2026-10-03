India-Pakistan face-off over Punjab border deaths: Delhi alleges infiltration, Islamabad calls victims civilians

India and Pakistan have exchanged sharp diplomatic protests following a deadly border incident in Punjab. New Delhi summoned Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires, while Islamabad earlier called in India’s diplomat. India said three people had crossed into its territory and continued advancing despite repeated BSF warnings, prompting troops to open fire. Pakistan, however, disputed the account, saying two unarmed Pakistani civilians were killed.

India on Saturday (October 3) summoned the Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission to lodge a strong protest over what it described as continued facilitation of illegal cross-border infiltration from Pakistan.

The diplomatic exchange came a day after two people were killed by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab. Both countries have offered sharply different accounts of the October 2 incident.

India rejects Pakistan's allegations According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), three individuals had infiltrated into Indian territory and continued moving towards the border fence despite repeated warnings from the BSF to return to Pakistan.

The MEA said the BSF was “compelled to engage” the individuals after they posed what it described as an imminent security threat.

India also rejected what it called “baseless and motivated allegations” made by Pakistan regarding the incident in Punjab's Ferozepur sector.

India said the incident reflected a broader pattern of cross-border movement involving armed narcotics syndicates operating from Pakistan. New Delhi urged Islamabad to investigate infiltration and drug-smuggling activities and examine the alleged involvement of Pakistani border forces.

India also called on Pakistan to ensure that its forces exercise effective control to prevent unauthorised movement across the border and to take measures to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat Pakistan's Foreign Ministry earlier in the day summoned India's Chargé d’Affaires in Islamabad over what it described as the killing of two Pakistani civilians in the Bedian sector along the International Border.

Islamabad said the victims were unarmed civilians and accused BSF personnel of using “unprovoked lethal force”. Pakistan rejected India's characterization of the deceased as infiltrators and called for an immediate, transparent and credible investigation.

Pakistan also called on India to take disciplinary and legal action against those found responsible.

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