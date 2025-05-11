India-Pakistan news: IAF says Operation Sindoor tasks executed successfully, operations still ongoing

India-Pakistan tension: IAF says Operation Sindoor tasks executed successfully, operations still ongoing

Akriti Anand
Updated11 May 2025, 12:58 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

India-Pakistan tension: The Indian Air Force said on Sunday that it successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, but the Operations are still ongoing, details of which will be released soon.

In a post on X on Sunday, the IAF said, “The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives.”

“Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information,” the statement read.

 

Stay updated with the latest developments on Operation Sindoor and India-Pakistan conflict . Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia-Pakistan news: IAF says Operation Sindoor tasks executed successfully, operations still ongoing
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.