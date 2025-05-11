India-Pakistan news: IAF says Operation Sindoor tasks executed successfully, operations still ongoing

India-Pakistan tension: The Indian Air Force said on Sunday that it successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, but the Operations are still ongoing, details of which will be released soon.

In a post on X on Sunday, the IAF said, “The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives.”