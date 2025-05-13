Pahalgam attack terrorists WANTED! Those who help J&K police find culprits will get ₹20 lakh reward, posters emerge

Posters have been put up in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, seeking help from locals in finding the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack. The posters informed locals that the Jammu and Kashmir police has announced ₹20 lakh reward for those providing information about terrorists involved in the deadly attack

The poster reads: “Wanted terrorists; Please help find the culprits behind the murder of innocents. A prize of ₹20 lakhs. [roughly translated from Urdu].”

Pahalgam terror attack At least 26 people were killed after a group of terrorists opened fire at Jammu and Kashmir's tourist spot Pahalgam on April 22.

"Recently, on 22.04.2025, the terrorist attack in Pahalgam led to the killing of several Indians, one Nepali citizen, and injuries to a number of others," a government's advisory mentioned earlier.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said a group called the Resistance Front (TRS) claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran. This group is said to be an off-shoot of terror group Lashkar-e Taiba.

Misri alleged that Pakistan links were established in this attack.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, "The barbarism that terrorists have shown has shaken the country and the world".

"Those innocent people who were celebrating the leaves were killed in front of their families, after being asked about their religion," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said the forces had been given full freedom to wipe out terrorists.

‘Operation Sindoor’ In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched "Operation Sindoor" on May 7.

Under "Operation Sindoor", Indian armed forces targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

