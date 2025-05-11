India-Pakistan news: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting day after Pakistan shatters ceasefire pact

A day after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop military actions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting with top government functionaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting.

India accused Pakistan of breaching the terms of the ceasefire understanding on Saturday night, urging Islamabad to take "appropriate steps" and approach the situation with "seriousness and responsibility."

Though tensions have eased since then, residents in several border areas remain on edge, still reeling from days of shelling and drone-related incidents.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a post on X, “The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives.”

IAF further noted, “Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information.”

Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory attack after the brutal Pahalgam attack, targeted multiple terror infrastructure points across the border, aiming to dismantle those responsible for harbouring and supporting such acts of violence.

Earlier on Saturday, India officially accused Pakistan of violating a ceasefire agreement that had only been hours old.

At a special press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted, “There have been repeated violations of the understanding reached between the Directors General of Military Operations of the two countries. India takes very serious note of these violations.”

"Our forces are giving an appropriate and proportionate response. We call upon Pakistan to address these violations with utmost seriousness," Misri emphasised.

(With inputs from agencies)