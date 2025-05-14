India-Pakistan news: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on national security, say reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly chaired a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) followed by a Union Cabinet meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. A cabinet briefing about today's CCS meeting is expected at at 3 pm.

The meeting comes amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. On Tuesday (May 13), India declared a Pakistani citizen, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, as “persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India.”

In retaliation, Pakistan also declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad "persona non grata," citing involvement in activities incompatible with their official status.

PM Modi has been chairing regular meetings with the top government functionaries in the wake of the country's military and diplomatic response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22.

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan along with Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

President Murmu was briefed about the Operation Sindoor by the officers of the Indian Armed Forces. President Murmu commended the valour and the dedication of the Armed Forces that made India's response to terrorism a sterling success.

India, Pakistan tension The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, striking at nine terror hideouts in deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the morning hours of May 7.

The strikes were conducted in response to the Pahalgam terror attack; however, in a quick response, the Indian government suspended the Indus Water Treaty signed in the year 1960 between both countries following the CCS meeting a day after the attack.

Meanwhile, in his address to the nation on May 12, PM Modi said that after the surgical strike in 2016 and the air strike in 2019, now Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism.