Surface-to-air missile systems activated, loud explosions heard in J&K, 32 airports closed in India

Loud explosions were heard in parts of Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday, 32 airports have been shut for civilian flight operations, and a complete blackout has been imposed in Punjab's Jalandhar and in several districts of Jammu & Kashmir as tension between India and Pakistan continue to escalate.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the first review of Pakistan's economic reform program under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), enabling a disbursement of approximately USD 1 billion. India, however, firmly opposed providing funds to a country that continues to sponsor cross-border terrorism.

Here are Top 10 developments you must know about India-Pakistan tensions:

1. Pakistan attacks: Sources told news agency ANI that Pakistan launched an attack on 26 locations last night. "After that, India has carried out a retaliatory action. Intermittent firing is going on along the LoC at many places," sources said.

A civilian was reportedly injured in a Pakistani attack in Rajouri, J&K, on Saturday. "...One injured person has been brought here. Doctors and the entire team are ready. His treatment began immediately...," said Farukh Ahmed Wani, the security incharge at the hospital.

2. Missile systems: “Heavy engagement going on with Pakistan over Srinagar and adjoining areas. Surface to air missile systems activated in the area by forces,” sources told news agency ANI.

3. Drones have been sighted at 26 locations: Defence sources said late Friday that drones were sighted at 26 locations — ranging from Baramulla in the North to Bhuj in the South, along both the International Border and the Line of Control with Pakistan.

These included suspected armed drones posing potential threats to civilian and military targets. "The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala," defence sources told news agency ANI.

4. Series of explosions: A series of explosions were heard in parts of Jammu and Kashmir late Friday night and early Saturday. Loud explosions heard in Rajouri, Akhnoor, Udhampur.

According to visuals shared by news agency ANI, houses and property have been damaged in the Rajouri region after a continuous series of explosions were heard there.

5. Drone hits civilian area in Ferozpur: Defence sources told news agency ANI that an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in severe injuries to members of a local family.

SSP Ferozepur Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said, “We received information about three people being injured...Out of these, the condition of a woman is critical, she has suffered severe burns. The other two have lesser burns. We have immediately started their treatment. They are from the same family.”

"The injured have been provided medical assistance, and the area has been sanitised by security forces. The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch, and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary," sources said.

6. Blackouts in THESE areas: A blackout was imposed in Punjab's Jalandhar "for some time as some drones have been reportedly sighted in Jalandhar," official said. They added, "forces are checking. Please be calm and follow the blackout protocol."

A complete blackout has been enforced in Barmer in Rajasthan, Firozpur in Punjab, in Rajouri and Jammu districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, CMO Gujarat said that a blackout has been imposed in the villages of bordering Santalpur taluka in Patan district as a precautionary measure. "All the citizens are advised to stay away from rumours and follow the instructions issued by administration from time to time," the CMO posted on X.

7. G7 Foreign Ministers: A statement read, "We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan."

"Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability. We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides. We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome. We continue to monitor events closely and express our support for a swift and lasting diplomatic resolution," read the G7 Foreign Ministers' statement on India and Pakistan.

8. IMF approves $1B loan to Pakistan: The International Monetary Fund approved the first review of Pakistan's economic reform program under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), enabling a disbursement of approximately USD 1 billion.

India, however, firmly opposed providing funds to a country that continues to sponsor cross-border terrorism, warning that such support carries reputational risks for global institutions and undermines international norms.

9. Airport shutdowns: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities issued a series of notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across Northern and Western India for all civil flight operations.

The NOTAM is effective from May 9, 2025, to May 14, 2025(which corresponds to 0529 IST on 15th May 2025), due to operational reasons.

The list of 32 airports include Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise and Uttarlai.