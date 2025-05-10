India-Pakistan Tension: China says ready to play ‘constructive role’ with India, Pak; FM Wang Yi speaks to Ajit Doval

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday (May 10) expressed strong support for India and Pakistan's efforts to maintain a ceasefire, while calling for calm and restraint from both sides. In his call with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as per China’s state news agency Xinhua, Wang emphasised China’s desire to play a "constructive role" in ensuring regional peace.

China condemns Pahalgam attack In his conversation with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Wang condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam.

"China condemns the Pahalgam terrorist attack and opposes all forms of terrorism," said Wang. "Peace and stability in the Asian region is hard-won and deserves to be cherished."

He reiterated that both India and Pakistan are China's neighbours and that regional stability is a shared interest. "India and Pakistan are neighbours that cannot be moved away, and both are neighbours of China," he added.

Doval: "War not India's choice" According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Ajit Doval made clear that India had no interest in escalating the conflict.

“War was not India’s choice and was not in the interests of any party,” Doval reportedly told Wang. “India and Pakistan would be committed to a ceasefire and look forward to restoring regional peace and stability as soon as possible.”

China hopes for lasting ceasefire Wang Yi, as per China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also stressed that regional tensions should not be allowed to escalate further.

“The current international situation is turbulent and intertwined,” said Wang. “China appreciates your statement that war is not India's choice, and sincerely hopes that India and Pakistan will remain calm and restrained, properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation, and avoid escalation of the situation.”

He further added: “China supports and expects India and Pakistan to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire through consultations. This is in the fundamental interests of India and Pakistan and is also the common wish of the international community.”

India accuses Pakistan of ceasefire violations India on Saturday (May 10) accused Pakistan of violating a newly agreed ceasefire just hours after US President Donald Trump announced that both nations had stepped back from escalating. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said there had been "repeated violations" of the ceasefire understanding and confirmed Indian armed forces were "retaliating appropriately."

“We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility,” Misri said at a press conference in New Delhi.

The ceasefire agreement, brokered by the United States after days of intense cross-border fighting, was announced by Trump on social media: “India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence.”

India-Pakistan tensions escalate Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following a series of military exchanges triggered by the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which Indian authorities have linked to cross-border terror networks.

India hits terror sites in PoK, Pak On Wednesday (May 7), the Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on terror launchpads located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. The strikes were described by Indian officials as a measured response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists. Advertisement

Indian Government said the operation targeted launchpads used by terror groups for infiltration into Indian territory. The action marks one of the most significant military responses since the Balakot airstrikes in 2019.