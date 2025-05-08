India-Pakistan tensions: BCAS asks airlines to implement Secondary Ladder Point Check at airports | Check details

Amid the tensions that escalated between India and Pakistan following Pakistan launched 8 missiles at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Thursday instructed all airlines and airports across the country to enhance security measures, reported ANI citing Ministry of Civil Aviation sources.

According to the ANI report, the BCAS directed the airports to implement Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC), ban visitors' entry to terminal buildings and deploy Air Marshals at appropriate areas.

Soon after the BCAS direction arrived, private airliner Air India also issued a travel advisory for passengers, asking them to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding. It added that the check-in closes 75 minutes before departure.

Here's what Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC) means? According to the details, the Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC) is a secondary-level security procedure, which is maintained by airlines. Under this, staff frisk passengers and their hand luggage just before boarding the aircraft following the initial security check by the CISF.

This process is undertaken by the airlines, who increase security before passengers board buses to reach the aircraft or at the aerobridge in situations with high security alerts.

Purpose of SLPC? The main purpose of SLPC is to provide an extra layer of screening beyond the primary CISF security check.

Procedure involved for SLPC: The airline staff use hand-held metal detectors to check passengers and their carry-on bags, just like CISF personnel use at airports.