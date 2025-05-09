India-Pakistan tensions: Border areas in Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu-Kashmir, Chandigarh witness blackouts| In pics, videos

Garvit Bhirani
Published9 May 2025, 09:14 AM IST
Amritsar: People at the Golden Temple during a blackout, amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
Over 15 places in India, from Srinagar to Amritsar to Chandigarh to Bhuj, witnessed blackout in border areas yesterday following Pakistan airstrikes and India's retaliation as tensions flared between both countries. Authorities urged citizens to switch off lights and stay indoors, while sirens took place.

Blackout in Gurdaspur began at 9 pm, whereas 8:30 pm in Pathankot. The authorities also snapped power in Chandigarh for about two hours until midnight, PTI reported.

India on Thursday night swiftly thwarted Pakistan's fresh attempts to strike military sites with drones and missiles, comprising in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur, after foiling its attempts to hit military installations in 15 cities in the northern and western parts of the country using missiles and drones.

Punjab, Panchkula, Jammu Kashmir have shut schools today as a precautionary measure. Security agencies, including border states are on high alert.

Take a look at blackout images, videos from different parts of India:

 

Lights shut at CHB flats in Sector 63 as an administration imposed blackout in Chandigarh amid Pak shelling on border states yesterday (Image: HT)
A city view on Thursday during the blackout in Jammu (Image: REUTERS)
The Heritage Street near Golden Temple in Amritsar shrouded in darkness amid the blackout yesterday. (Image: HT)
Vehicles move on a road in Srinagar during blackout amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. (PTI photo)
Jaisalmer yesterday during blackout amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan (PTI Photo)
A scheduled blackout implemented near UP Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow. (HT photo)
A Jammu road seen during blackout amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan (PTI Photo)

