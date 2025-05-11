India-Pakistan tensions: Is your nearby airport operating? Check functioning airports amid high-security alert

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Sunday said that operations are proceeding smoothly at the Delhi Airport.

“Delhi Airport operations continue to run smoothly. However, In light of evolving airspace dynamics and heightened security protocols mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, there may be adjustments to flight schedules and longer wait times at security checkpoints,” the airport said in its latest travel advisory.

The airport operator issued the advisory to passengers, which includes, “Stay updated through their respective airline's communication channels. Adhere to prescribed guidelines for cabin and check-in baggage. Arrive well in advance to accommodate possible security delays. Extend full cooperation to airline and security personnel for efficient facilitation. Verify flight status via the airline or the official Delhi Airport website.”

NOTAM issued for the temporary closure of 32 airports The AAI and relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across Northern and Western India for all civil flight operations.

This NOTAM will be effective till May 14, 2025, concluding at 0529 IST on May 15, 2025, due to operational reasons.

The list of 32 airports includes Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise and Uttarlai.

Check list here: Emergency blackout drill held at Pune Airport A scheduled emergency blackout drill was conducted at Pune Airport on Saturday from 8:25 pm to 8:45 pm. The drill aimed to test the airport's preparedness and response to potential power outages or other emergencies.

According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Pune, key among the new measures is the intensification of surveillance operations across all aviation-related installations within and around the airport premises. (REPRESENTATIVE E PHOTO)

The drill started with all lights and power systems shut off. Airport staff and emergency responders implemented emergency procedures. Incoming flights were instructed to hover for 20-30 minutes. Regular announcements were made during the drill to keep passengers informed and calm.

Moreover, Pune Airport has shared the latest update on the scheduled flights dated May 11, 2025.

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar airport in a post on X said on May 7, “Civil flights at Srinagar Airport suspended till further notice. Passengers are advised to contact airlines for cancellations or rescheduling.”

Since, then, there have been no further updates on the resumption of flights.

Mumbai Airport: In a post on X, Mumbai Airport said, “Passengers travelling through Mumbai Airport are encouraged to adhere to these guidelines to ensure a safe and seamless journey.”

Amritsar Airport Amritsar Airport said in a post on X, “It is to be informed to all concerned that the suspension of all commercial/civilian domestic and international flight operations from Amritsar Airport has been extended and will now remain in force till 05:30 AM on 15.05.2025.”

Meanwhile, Security remains in place at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar. Devotees arriving to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Santsar ji, located inside the airport premises, are being turned away due to security reasons.

CISF gets new mandate to oversee cargo, baggage screening at airports The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has expanded the mandate of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to include direct oversight of cargo operations and the In-line Hold Baggage Screening System (ILHBSS) across civil airports in India, ANI reported.

According to an Official Memorandum (OM) dated Friday, the temporary arrangement will be in effect from May 9 to May 18, 2025. The decision comes in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which has led to heightened security concerns nationwide.

All the airports under the cover of CISF have already implemented the new strengthened system.