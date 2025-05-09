India-Pakistan tensions: What is India's Air Defence System that armed forces use to counter airstrikes? | Explained

India also has the Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD), which involves the Prithvi Air Defence for intercepting and destroying missiles outside the Earth's atmosphere. It can strike targets at a speed of Mach 5 and has a range of up to 2,000 km. The Advanced Air Defence for lower altitude targets, which can strike targets at an altitude of 15 to 30 km and has a range of up to 300 km.