How US, UK, Russia and Chinese media covered India-Pakistan conflict: ‘Nuclear rivals nearer to war’

The tension at the India-Pakistan border has escalated ever since India launched 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan-based terror camps. The operation by the Indian Armed Forces was in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, had reportedly claimed responsibility for the April 22 terrorist attack.

Three days after 'Operation Sindoor,' several media houses across the globe seem to have toned down their coverage of the tension at the India-Pakistan border – even as the conflict escalated around the border regions.

Notably, the news about the India-Pakistan conflict did not make it to the front page of the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Global Times on May 10.

How the world media covered the India-Pakistan border conflict:

New York Times Scrolling down a little on the homepage of the New York Times website, one could see the headline: "India and Pakistan Escalate Attacks to Military Bases". The summary of the news report went on to say: "Pakistan accused India of launching air-to-surface missiles that targeted at least three bases. Soon after, Pakistani officials said retaliatory action had begun."

Other India-Pakistan stories alongside this latest news report included old reports on the Pahalgam terror attack titled "A Perfect Day in a Gentle Meadow Is Shattered by Bloody Carnage", and "Pakistan’s Most Powerful Man" — Pakistan army chief Syed Asim Munir.

Credit: NYT

Washington Post A report in the Washington Post published on May 10 was headlined as: “Pakistan strikes sites inside India, bringing nuclear rivals nearer to war”

Credit: Washington Post

TASS The Russian News Agency TASS mentioned India-Pakistan news among its top four headlines of the hour. The report cited Pakistan-based GeoTV as reporting that “India made series of strikes against Pakistan’s air force bases.”

Credit: TASS news website

Global Times Meanwhile, China's state media Global Times continues to report Pakistan's version of the India-Pakistan border tension. Chinese media houses, including Xinhua news agency and CGTN have rigorously quoted Pakistani media several times to report news around the India-Pakistan tension.

They, however, clarified that “the Indian side has not responded to the operation so far.”

Credit: Global Times

The Guardian Unlike the US-based NYT and Washington Post, the UK-based Guardian extensively covered the India and Pakistan conflict. "India-Pakistan military reprisals escalate: what we know so far," one of the headlines on the Guardian read.

India-Pakistan tensions: LATEST Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations in India — from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat — for the second night on Friday (May 9), with the defence ministry saying the enemy's attempts to hit vital installations, including airports and air bases, were successfully thwarted.

In Ferozepur, three members of a family were injured on Friday night after a crashing projectile from a Pakistani drone destroyed by the Indian air defence system landed at their house at Khai Pheme Ke village, setting the structure and a car on fire.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Army posted a posted a video and said, "Multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units."

"Pakistan’s blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. #IndianArmy will thwart enemy designs," the Indian Army said.