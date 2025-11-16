India-Qatar Ties Deepen: Jaishankar meets Doha leadership, discusses trade and energy

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to Doha this week for a series of high-level meetings, reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and Qatar. The Minister held discussions with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, where the two addressed various facets of their relationship, particularly in the critical areas of trade and energy.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Jaishankar said that the discussions extended to regional and global developments, with a specific focus on West Asia.

"Pleased to meet Qatar's Prime Minister & Foreign Minister @MBA_AlThani_ in Doha. Reviewed key aspects of our Strategic Partnership including energy, trade, investment and people to people connect. Appreciate the exchange of views on Middle East/West Asia, regional and global developments," he said.

Jaishankar also held a meeting with the Amir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, where the leaders explored avenues for expanding co-operation and strengthening bilateral ties.

Expanding Economic Ties These interactions follow a period of sustained high-level engagement. In early October, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal visited Qatar, where he co-chaired the meeting of the India-Qatar Joint Commission on Economic and Commercial Co-operation with his Qatari counterpart, Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani.

During his trip, Minister Goyal met with the CEO of Qatar Development Bank (QDB), Abdulrahman Hesham Al-Sowaidi, and emphasised India’s delight at seeing Qatari businesses taking a keen interest in the opportunities offered by the burgeoning Indian economy.

The foundations for the current diplomatic momentum were set in September, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke directly with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. Both leaders expressed their satisfaction over the continuous progress in the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership, noting sustained growth in trade, investment, and security co-operation. They mutually reaffirmed their commitment to advancing bilateral ties across all fields of shared interest, as confirmed in an official press statement.

Crucially, during the call, PM Modi also addressed the regional crisis, expressing deep concern over the recent strikes in Doha targeting Hamas leaders, and condemning the violation of Qatar's sovereignty. He stressed India's support for Qatar and its efforts to promote peace and stability in the region. Furthermore, the Prime Minister appreciated Qatar's crucial mediation role in the Gaza conflict, including its tireless work in securing a ceasefire and facilitating the release of hostages.

