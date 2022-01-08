India reports 1,41,986 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, daily tally up by 21%

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The single day rise in coronavirus infections was recorded at 1,41,986, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 35,368,372 which includes 3,071 cases of Omicron reported across 27 states and UTs, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 4,83,463 with 285 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

The active cases comprise 1.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 97.57 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 100,806 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

