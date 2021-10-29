India-Russia explore stepping up customs cooperation

India and Russia are working on stepping up customs cooperation to facilitate bilateral trade, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said on Friday. The two sides have decided to set up a working group to go into a host of issues including data exchange between the customs authorities prior to arrival of shipments, CBIC said.

The decision to explore greater ties between CBIC and the Federal Customs Service of Russia (FCSR) was taken at the international customs forum meeting in Moscow last week, which also marked the 30th anniversary of (FCSR), CBIC said. The two sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation in the areas of training of customs officers, facilitation of goods through ‘green corridor’and a joint enforcement plan, CBIC said.

It also said that both sides exchanged views on pre-arrival exchange of customs data and whether it could be used to enhance the contours of the green corridor scheme. Greater data sharing between customs authorities could facilitate quicker clearance of shipments and reduce costs. A deal recognising accredited merchants from each other’s territory was also discussed.

The move comes at a time India is exploring greater cooperation with various trade partners to make cross border trade easier, given that trade is a key element of the government’s economic recovery strategy. CBIC has in the last two years embraced technology extensively and reduced the paperwork and the physical interface between officials and traders as part of steps to improve the ease of doing business. CBIC said that India’s steps were well received by other customs authorities who have shown interest in emulating its template in their operations.

Earlier this month, India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia explored ways of assisting each other in enforcement of customs laws under a mutual assistance deal.

