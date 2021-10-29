India-Russia explore stepping up customs cooperation

The move comes at a time India is exploring greater cooperation with various trade partners to make cross border trade easier, given that trade is a key element of the government’s economic recovery strategy. CBIC has in the last two years embraced technology extensively and reduced the paperwork and the physical interface between officials and traders as part of steps to improve the ease of doing business. CBIC said that India’s steps were well received by other customs authorities who have shown interest in emulating its template in their operations.