India-Russia plan partnership for civilian ship building
- Sarbananda Sonowal and Russian minister Oleg Ryazantsev also talked about training of Indian seafarers for operations in the Arctic region
NEW DELHI : India and Russia plan to extend their partnership in naval shipbuilding and explore the possibility of collaborating in the fields of inland waterways and civilian shipbuilding, including repairs.
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday met Russian Federation Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Oleg Ryazantsev where progress was made on talks to look new areas of cooperation as by part of exercise to further the bilateral relations.
In a tweet message, after receiving the Russian minister, Sonowal said that the two sides discussed Russian participation in civilian shipbuilding and inland waterways and also the interest of Indian companies in the Russian Far East in energy, transportation and logistic sectors.
He added that they also talked about training of Indian Seafarers for operations in the Arctic region.
Indo-Russian collaboration in ship building and repairs, including MRO operations could immensely facility the shipping sector, especially with high density fleet traffic at several Indian ports.
