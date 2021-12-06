Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss defence and trade relations and signed a record 28 MoUs across a wide range of sectors including trade, energy, culture, intellectual property accountancy and education.

While President Putin's visit was short but nonetheless highly productive and highly substantive. Besides 28 MoUs, New Delhi and Moscow also signed a programme of cooperation in the field of defence for the next 10 years from 2021 to 2031.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, "there were excellent discussions between the two leaders. This is President Putin second visit out of Russia since Covid-19 pandemic began. The only visit he has undertaken was the brief visit to Geneva for the Russia-US summit."

"The fact that the Russian president has decided to visit India for the annual summit exceptionally is an indication of the importance he attaches to the bilateral relationship and also his personal rapport," he added.

Noting that "record number 28 MoUs were concluded during the visit," Shringla said the "agreements were government-to-government and business-to-business, including those involving public sector units.

"The diversity of agreements and MoUs signed today shows the multifaceted nature of our bilateral partnership," he said.

India has also begun to receive S-400 missiles from Russia this month, Shringla said, adding that supplies would continue.

Meanwhile, the Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia in 2022, according to a joint statement issued after they met on Monday.

"President Putin thanked Prime Minister Modi for the kind hospitality shown to him and his delegation in New Delhi. He invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Russia next year to participate in the XXII Annual Russian-Indian Summit," Sputnik reported citing the statement.

Putin and Prime Minister Modi held the first in-person meeting on Monday after they met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in 2019 in Brasilia. There have been six telephonic conversations between Modi and Putin since then apart from the virtual meetings that they've attended for multilateral summits.

The visit is in continuation of the tradition of annual summits held alternately in India and Russia.

PM Modi, who held the annual summit meeting with Russian President at Hyderabad House said that India and Russia have been in regular touch on Afghanistan and regional issues.

Russian President during his meeting with Prime Minister Modi said that Moscow is concerned over everything related to terrorism and drug trafficking, including in the context of the situation in Afghanistan.

"We are certainly worried about everything related to terrorism and the fight against it. Terrorism is also fight against drug trafficking and organized crime. In this regard, we cannot but worry about the situation and how it is developing in Afghanistan," Putin said at the 21st India- Russia Annual Summit.

The two nations today also signed an agreement for the procurement of 6,01,427 assault rifles AK-203 through Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd, under the military-technical cooperation arrangement for 2021-31.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.