India-Russia ties: Russia welcomes India's position amid Ukraine crisis

Amid escalating tensions at the Ukraine-Russia border, Russian Charge d'affaires in New Delhi on Wednesday said 'recognition' of breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk was a long pending issue to prevent "genocide" being practiced by Ukraine authorities. Additionally, Russia on Wednesday welcomed India's "independent position" on the Ukraine crisis and said its views on the issue at the UN Security Council was reflective of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries. Russian Embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission in Delhi said, “we hope our partnership will continue further at the same level which we are enjoying today, especially have a look at outcomes of recent Russian-Indian bilateral summit in Dec 2021."

