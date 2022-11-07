India-Russia to discuss prospective energy projects during Jaishankar's visit

At a time when India is walking a diplomatic tightrope between Russia and US-led western countries, Union Minister for External Affairs is on a two-day visit to Russia where he will discuss the prospective energy projects on the Arctic Shelf. Russian foreign ministry also informed that the Russian far east will be among the main topics of discussion between the foreign ministers of Russia and India.
“Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday in Moscow and discuss a whole range of topics, ranging from trade, investments and using national currencies in mutual settlements," the foreign ministry statement said.
The minister is also expected to meet the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov and will discuss the economic cooperation between both countries. The visit is also significant as it comes days ahead of the G20 summit in Bali, which is scheduled for 15 and 16 November.
"The external affairs minister will meet his counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister of Russia. Discussions are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral issues as well as the exchange of views on various regional and international developments," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
"The external affairs minister will also meet Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov, his counterpart for the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC)," Bagchi said.
The MEA Spokesperson also affirmed that the External Affairs Minister will also reiterate India's position on the Russia-Ukraine war and will push his Russian counterparts to opt for diplomacy over the escalation of the war. He said the visit is a continuation of high-level dialogue between both countries.
The visit comes at a time when Russia became India's largest oil supplier in October after the country provided oil at discounted rates due to Western sanctions. Russian President is also praising Indian leadership and the people of India on several occasions.
