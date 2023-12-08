India-Russia trade doubled to nearly $50 billion in Jan-Sept: Russian ambassador
DPIIT secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said while increased trade between the two countries is welcome, the skewed trade balance needs to be addressed.
Bilateral trade between India and Russia doubled to almost $50 billion during January-September owing to strong demand for hydrocarbons in India, Russian's ambassador Denis Alipov said. He added that trade between the two countries increased by more than 200% year-on-year during the first two quarters of FY24.