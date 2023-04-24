10-year gilt yield hits 12-mth low as mkt sees rate-hike pause2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 10:15 PM IST
The 10-year paper yield fell 6 basis points (0.06%) through 7.09%, the lowest since 27 April last year when it hit 7.08%.
MUMBAI : India’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield plunged to a one-year low as bond traders began pricing in a prolonged pause by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in anticipation of moderating inflation. They also expect demand from the merged HDFC Bank for statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) bonds to rise which will further exert downward pressure on yields, bond traders told Mint.
