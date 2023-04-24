MUMBAI : India’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield plunged to a one-year low as bond traders began pricing in a prolonged pause by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in anticipation of moderating inflation. They also expect demand from the merged HDFC Bank for statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) bonds to rise which will further exert downward pressure on yields, bond traders told Mint .

The 10-year paper yield fell 6 basis points (0.06%) through 7.09%, lowest since 27 April 2022 when it hit 7.08%. Bond traders expect the yield to test the 7% level and hover within a range of 7.15-7.20% thereafter as surplus liquidity tightens.

The fall in yield comes even as MPC minutes of its 3-5 April meeting released late last week projected CPI inflation at an average 5.2% for FY24 against 6% plus it ruled at during the previous fiscal year. Bond prices and yields move inversely.

“The bond market is pricing in a prolonged pause by RBI with inflation expected to moderate in the months ahead as the lagged effects of hikes become apparent," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. “The bond yield could test the 7% support, but I expect it to rule around 7.15-7.20% after that."

Bond traders expect the support to hold because of the fall in surplus liquidity in the banking system. The surplus narrowed to ₹624.35 billion from ₹2.9 trillion on 5 April, according to Bloomberg. It was as high as ₹6.52 trillion in May last year when RBI began raising interest rates to tame inflation, induced by low rates, and crude oil and food price spikes driven by Ukraine war.

Since May 2022, the RBI has raised the repo rate, at which it lends to banks, by a cumulative 250 basis points to 6.5%. Financial market stakeholders expected the rate setting committee of the RBI to raise rates again early this month, but the MPC kept the rate steady while retaining its “withdrawal of accommodation" stance.

“The bond market expects the MPC to keep its finger on the pause button for longer really than being a one-off as hinted by the RBI governor," said the trading head of a leading private bank. “Given the tightening liquidity conditions though I don’t think the 7% support will be broken."

He added that markets were also pricing in increased demand for SLR bonds by the merged HDFC Bank post June, upon amalgamation of mortgage financier HDFC into the bank. A commercial bank must invest 18% of its aggregate deposits in government securities like bonds, gold and other liquid assets.