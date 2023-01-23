India's 1st COVID intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC to be launched on 26 January. 10 key points2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 02:52 PM IST
Centre has already approved the nasal Covid vaccine for adults above 18 years and will also be used as heterologous booster dose
India's first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC, which has been developed by homegrown vaccine maker Bharat Biotech, will be launched on January 26, the company's chairman and managing director Krishna Ella announced last week.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×