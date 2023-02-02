India's 1st hydrogen train will come by Dec 2023 on heritage routes: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Budget 2023: The FM has allocated ₹2.41 lakh crore for Railways
- Vaishnaw said that PM Modi's vision to show cultural heritage through trains would also be updated by adding new circuits
Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the most-awaited hydrogen train will be manufactured by 2023. "First, it will run on heritage circuits like Kalka-Shimla and later it will be expanded to other places," Vaishnaw said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×