Further speaking over the introduction of hydrogen trains in the country, the minister said, "As the budget focuses on green growth, Railway will also contribute with the hydrogen train which will come by December 2023 and will be designed and manufactured in India. First, it will run on heritage circuits like Kalka-Shimla and later it will be expanded to other places," he marked.

Vaishnaw said that PM Modi's vision to show cultural heritage through trains would also be updated by adding new circuits like the Gurukripa circuit to the list.

Last month, the railway minister said they are developing a prototype of a hydrogen fuel-based train at the Northern Railway workshop which will be test-run on the Sonipat-Jind section in Haryana.

On Budget 2023, Vaishnaw said that it will be like a growth engine for the country. "The FM has allocated ₹2.41 lakh crore for Railways which will be a big change for the sector as it will fulfil the aspirations of every passenger," he said.

Highlighting the developments in the sector, the minister said that the Railway is growing every year. Under the 'Amrit Bharat Station' scheme, 1275 stations are being re-developed, whereas, the production of Vande Bharat trains will be revamped.

"Before 2014 only 3 km of track were laid every day, it increased to 12 km of track every day in the current year, and the target for next year is 16 km of track every day," he added.

Speaking about expanding the facility of Vande Bharat in the country he said, "Now apart from ICF Chennai, Vande Bharat trains will be manufactured in Haryana's Sonipat and Maharashtra's Latur and it will fulfil PM Modi's dream of connecting every corner with Vande Bharat trains."

He further marked that the Vande Bharat trains will also be manufactured in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareilly as the sector is doing good progress on the 'Bullet Train'.