India's 1st indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant to be commissioned on 2 Sept2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 03:07 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission India's first indigenous aircraft career, INS Vikrant, on 2 September
India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, which has been in the talks for more than a year is all set for commissioning on 2 September. The ship will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi.