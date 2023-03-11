A Chennai-based food startup has launched India's first ‘manless takeaway’ in Kolathur. The company, Bai Veetu Kalyanam or The BVK Biryani, serves authentic premium wedding-style biryani which is cooked using coal and firewood.

The food shop is equipped with 32-inch screens where customers can explore the menu, place an order, and make payments using QR codes or cards. Once the payment is done, it will show the time left in the preparation of food.

When the food is ready, the ‘open door’ option will pop up on the screen. The customer only needs to clock the ‘open door’ option and collect the food box from the machine.

The startup has gained traction on social media platforms. A food blogger on Instagram shared that video customer placing order in the food shop. “I got my order within four minutes," the blogger said.

Take a look at the video below,

According to the news agency ANI, Founder and CEO Faheem S said that the company has plans to launch 12 such centres across Chennai and later scale up its operations pan India. Besides biryani, the food shop which started in 2020 also serves mutton paya, idiyappam, parotta and halwa.

“We use meats, vegetables and classic Basmati rice to bring the taste of biryani the way it was meant to be made," the company said on its website.

Last year, a startup in Bengaluru had also launched unveiled an automated idli-making machine. Notably, it was the first fully automated cooking and vending service.