India's 1st ‘manless takeaway’ service launched in Chennai | Watch video1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 01:53 PM IST
The food shop is equipped with 32-inch screens where customers can explore the menu, place an order, and make payments using QR codes or cards.
A Chennai-based food startup has launched India's first ‘manless takeaway’ in Kolathur. The company, Bai Veetu Kalyanam or The BVK Biryani, serves authentic premium wedding-style biryani which is cooked using coal and firewood.
