India’s 1st Vande Metro renamed as Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Report

  • The 'Namo Bharat Rapid Rail', India's inaugural Vande Metro service, will launch on September 16. It will operate between Ahmedabad and Bhuj, stopping at nine stations and completing the journey in 5 hours and 45 minutes.

Livemint
Updated16 Sep 2024, 12:01 PM IST
India’s 1st Vande Metro services to be renamed as ‘Namo Bharat Rapid Rail’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's first Vande Bharat Metro or ‘Namo Bharat Rapid Rail’ between Bhuj and Ahmedabad today i.e. September 16.

All you need to know about Bhuj-Ahmedabad Namo Bharat Rapid Rail

1. The Ahmedabad-Bhuj Vande Metro service will stop at nine stations and cover the 360-kilometre distance in 5 hours and 45 minutes at a top speed of 110 kilometres per hour.

2. Train No 94801 Ahmedabad-Bhuj Vande Metro will depart from Ahmedabad at 5:30 pm every day except Saturday and reach Bhuj at 11:10 pm on the same day. This will run with effect from 17 September, 2024

3. Train No. 94802 Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro will depart from Bhuj at 05.05 am every day except on Sunday and reach Ahmedabad at 10:50 am on the same day and will run from 18th September.

4. Train will halt at Sabarmati, Chandiodiya, Viramgam, Dhrangadhra, Halvad, Samakhiali, Bhachau, Gandhidham and Anjar stations in both directions.

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 12:01 PM IST
India's 1st Vande Metro renamed as Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Report

