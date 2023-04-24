India will get its first water metro on Tuesday (25 April). The first water metro will be launched in Kerala's Kochi district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be on a visit to Kerala on April 25, will flag off India's first water metro.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Kochi Water Metro will bring a major revolution in the water transport sector in the state and will boost the state's tourism.

Kochin Water Metro: Here's all you need to know

1. Manufactured by Cochin Shipyard Limited, the metro project will start with eight electric hybrid boats.

2. Kochi water metro will connect 10 islands, in and around the port city.

3. The dream project is funded by the Governemnt of Kerala and German firm KfW.

4. Overall KWM (Kochi Water Metro) project comprises 78 electric boats and 38 terminals.

5. In the first phase, the KWM service will begin from the High Court-Vypin terminals and Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals. According to Kerala Chief Minister, commuters will be able to reach Vypin Terminal from High Court Terminal in less than 20 minutes without getting stuck in traffic. Kakkanad can be reached within 25 minutes from Vyttila via Water Metro.

6. Tickets details of Kochi Water Metro: Minimum ticket rate for a boat journey is 20 rupees. There are weekly and monthly passes for regular passengers. One can travel in Kochi Metro Rail and Kochi Water Metro using Kochi One Card. Tickets can be booked digitally through Kochi One App.

7. The Kochi water metro will run from Lithium Titanite Spinel batteries.

8. The water metro is touted to be eco-friendly, electrically propelled, and safe for differently-abled people too.

9. It will have air-conditioned boats with wide windows that will offer an exotic view of the backwaters.

10. Overall cost of the Kochi Water Metro project is ₹1,137 crore.

