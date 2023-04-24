India to get its 1st water metro tomorrow! All you need to know about Kerala KWM's routes, ticket price. 10 points3 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 07:35 AM IST
- Kerala water metro will connect 10 islands, in and around the port city
- Overall KWM (Kochi Water Metro) project comprises 78 electric boats and 38 terminals
India will get its first water metro on Tuesday (25 April). The first water metro will be launched in Kerala's Kochi district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be on a visit to Kerala on April 25, will flag off India's first water metro.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×