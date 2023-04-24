Home / News / India /  India to get its 1st water metro tomorrow! All you need to know about Kerala KWM's routes, ticket price. 10 points
Back

India will get its first water metro on Tuesday (25 April). The first water metro will be launched in Kerala's Kochi district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be on a visit to Kerala on April 25, will flag off India's first water metro.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Kochi Water Metro will bring a major revolution in the water transport sector in the state and will boost the state's tourism.

Kochin Water Metro: Here's all you need to know

1. Manufactured by Cochin Shipyard Limited, the metro project will start with eight electric hybrid boats.

2. Kochi water metro will connect 10 islands, in and around the port city.

3. The dream project is funded by the Governemnt of Kerala and German firm KfW.

4. Overall KWM (Kochi Water Metro) project comprises 78 electric boats and 38 terminals.

5. In the first phase, the KWM service will begin from the High Court-Vypin terminals and Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals. According to Kerala Chief Minister, commuters will be able to reach Vypin Terminal from High Court Terminal in less than 20 minutes without getting stuck in traffic. Kakkanad can be reached within 25 minutes from Vyttila via Water Metro.

6. Tickets details of Kochi Water Metro: Minimum ticket rate for a boat journey is 20 rupees. There are weekly and monthly passes for regular passengers. One can travel in Kochi Metro Rail and Kochi Water Metro using Kochi One Card. Tickets can be booked digitally through Kochi One App.

7. The Kochi water metro will run from Lithium Titanite Spinel batteries.

8. The water metro is touted to be eco-friendly, electrically propelled, and safe for differently-abled people too.

9. It will have air-conditioned boats with wide windows that will offer an exotic view of the backwaters.

10. Overall cost of the Kochi Water Metro project is 1,137 crore.

2. Kerala water metro will connect 10 islands, in and around the port city.

3. The dream project is funded by the Governemnt of Kerala and German firm KfW.

4. Overall KWM (Kochi Water Metro) project comprises 78 electric boats and 38 terminals.

5. In the first phase, the KWM service will begin from the High Court-Vypin terminals and Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals. According to Kerala Chief Minister, commuters will be able to reach Vypin Terminal from High Court Terminal in less than 20 minutes without getting stuck in traffic. Kakkanad can be reached within 25 minutes from Vyttila via Water Metro.

6. Tickets details of Kochi Water Metro: Minimum ticket rate for a boat journey is 20 rupees. There are weekly and monthly passes for regular passengers. One can travel in Kochi Metro Rail and Kochi Water Metro using Kochi One Card. Tickets can be booked digitally through Kochi One App.

7. The Kochi water metro will run from Lithium Titanite Spinel batteries.

8. The water metro is touted to be eco-friendly, electrically propelled, and safe for differently-abled people too.

9. It will have air-conditioned boats with wide windows that will offer an exotic view of the backwaters.

10. Overall cost of the Kochi Water Metro project is 1,137 crore.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout