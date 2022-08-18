India's 37% millennials are likely to switch jobs in next 12 months: PwC survey

However, Gen Z employees are less likely to quit, about a third of them are extremely or very likely to ask for a reduction in work hours, the report said
Workplaces in India have changed significantly over the past couple of years, with considerable mindset shifts for both employers and employees.
As many as 37% of millennials are likely to switch employers in the next 12 months, said a PwC India report. However, Gen Z employees are less likely to quit, about a third of them are extremely or very likely to ask for a reduction in work hours.
The report added that 32% of overall Indian employees want to change their current jobs while 71% feel they are being overlooked for career advancement.
While employers have been more focused on building a resilient workforce strategy, employees on their part are driven by opportunities for fulfillment, creativity, innovation, and authenticity, apart from financial rewards, said PwC's India Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2022.
As per the survey, 34% of respondents in India believe they are extremely/very likely to switch to a new employer as compared to 19% globally.
The report is based on the findings of PwC's Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2022. The survey included 2,608 participants from India and 93% of them were full-time employees.
Chaitali Mukherjee, Partner and Leader, People and Organisation, PwC India, said, "For an organisation to be fit for future, employee perspective must dovetail with the employer's perspective to accelerate transformation keeping in mind the workforce dynamics, with well-defined tangible measures to bring about greater alignment between both these aspects".
The disruptive landscape of social, environmental, economic, and geopolitical changes has had profound consequences on organisations and their workforce strategies. Leaders need to consider these disruptions while drawing up their short- and long-term plans for the organisation as well as their people, Mukherjee added.
More than half of the respondents in the survey were concerned about the lack of opportunities to work with or learn technological skills from their colleagues. This learning gap begins at the top, with more than 50% of CEOs perceiving a lack of opportunities for learning technological skills, it said.
The survey also highlighted that employees expect more transparency and support in incorporating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations into their work.
