India’s 38% rural population given tap water connection: Jal Shakti ministry

“The IoT shall provide real time information to public health officials, members of Village water supply committee (VWSC), general public regarding the quantity and quality of water supplied to users. It shall make use of sensors to observe flow, pressure level, chlorine analyzer as well as the level of ground water. It shall help prevent supply of unfit water, arrest leakages and provide valuable info to VWSC to plan for source development and augmentation," the statement added.