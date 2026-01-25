India’s 77th Republic Day 2026: When and where to watch President Droupadi Murmu’s speech

As India prepares to celebrate its 77th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation this evening at 7 pm. This will be her fourth Republic Day eve address, and it will be broadcast live across the country.

The address will first be delivered in Hindi, followed by the English version. Regional language broadcasts will air from 9.30 pm on Doordarshan’s regional channels and Akashvani’s regional networks.

Where to watch the President’s speech Murmu’s Republic Day eve address will be telecast live on all Doordarshan channels at 7 pm. The speech will be aired in Hindi, English, and multiple regional languages to reach a wider audience.

The address will also be broadcast simultaneously on Akashvani (All India Radio), while regional language versions will be aired at 9.30 pm. In addition, the President’s speech will be live-streamed on her official social media platforms—Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube—as well as on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel.

President’s earlier speeches In her speech last year, Murmu spoke about ‘one Nation One Election’, asserting that the “plan can promote consistency in governance, prevent policy paralysis, mitigate resource diversion, and reduce the financial burden, apart from offering many other benefits”.

She also praised the Narendra Modi-led Central government for redefining “the notion of welfare,” stating that inclusion remains “the cornerstone of our growth saga”.

Focus on Social Justice In her 2024 address, Murmu underlined social justice as the top priority of the Narendra Modi-led Central government.

“The Modi government has taken numerous initiatives for welfare of SC, ST and marginalised sections. Social justice is the top priority of the Modi government,” she had said.

The President invoked the words of Dr B R Ambedkar, stating that “political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy”. She stressed the need to strengthen affirmative action as a means of inclusion and urged citizens to reject “tendencies that fuel discord based on perceived social hierarchies”.

Message of unity and gender equality In 2023, ahead of the 74th Republic Day and in her first address of its kind as President, Murmu said India has thrived as a democratic republic because diverse creeds and languages have not divided the nation, but instead strengthened its unity.

India’s first President from the tribal community, who assumed office in July 2022, Murmu praised the Central government’s initiatives for women and the marginalised, asserting that gender equality was no longer a mere slogan.