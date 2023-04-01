India's active caseload crosses 16,000 mark; 2,995 new infections in 24 hrs

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who chaired a COVID review meeting yesterday pointed out that the XBB.1.16 is the predominant COVID variant and hinted that it is causing the recent surge in the national capital. He also assured that the city government is taking enough measures to curb the spread of the virus. The XBB.1.16 is the predominant variant at present, accounting for 48 per cent of all positive cases, he said after the meeting.

