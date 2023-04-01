India's active caseload crosses 16,000 mark; 2,995 new infections in 24 hrs

India's active caseload crosses 16,000 mark; 2,995 new infections in 24 hrs1 min read . 10:30 AM IST
- The active cases in the country now stands at 16,354.
India saw a slight drop infections as the country reported 2,995 new Covid infections, the data from the Ministry of Health has stated. This slight drop comes a day after it reported 3,095 cases yesterday.
The active cases in the country has crossed 16,000-mark with active caseloads now stands at 16,354. With the fresh infections, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,18,781). The death toll climbed to 5,30,876 with nine deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Two deaths each were reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab, one from Gujarat, and two were reconciled by Kerala. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.77 percent, according to the health ministry website.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.09 percent and the weekly positivity at 2.03 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,71,551. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive
Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who chaired a COVID review meeting yesterday pointed out that the XBB.1.16 is the predominant COVID variant and hinted that it is causing the recent surge in the national capital. He also assured that the city government is taking enough measures to curb the spread of the virus. The XBB.1.16 is the predominant variant at present, accounting for 48 per cent of all positive cases, he said after the meeting.
