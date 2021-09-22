NEW DELHI : India’s active covid-19 active caseload on Wednesday reached the lowest point since March 2020. The union health ministry data showed that the active caseload is presently 3,01,989 which constitute 0.90% of the country's total positive cases.

According to the latest epidemiological update by World Health Organization (WHO), India recorded a 15% decrease in new cases (211 242) in past one week. In conjunction, the recovery of 34,167 covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,27,83,741. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.77%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020, the government data showed. At least 26,964 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India has so far conducted over 55.67 Crores (55,67,54,282) cumulative tests. “While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, weekly Positivity Rate at 2.08% remains less than 3% for the last 89 days now. The daily positivity rate reported to be 1.69%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 23 days and below 5% for 106 consecutive days now," union health ministry said in a statement.

India’s covid-19 vaccination coverage on Wednesday crossed 83 Crore mark. More than 64 lakh (64,98,274) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm, the government said.

Union health ministry in a separate statement said that more than 80.13crore (80,13,26,335) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, 48 Lakh doses (48,00,000) are in the pipeline soon to be available. More than 4.52 Crores (4,52,07,660) balance and unutilized covid-19 Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!