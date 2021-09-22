India's active Covid-19 caseload reaches lowest point since March 2020

According to the latest epidemiological update by World Health Organization (WHO), India recorded a 15% decrease in new cases (211 242) in past one week. In conjunction, the recovery of 34,167 covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,27,83,741. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.77%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020, the government data showed. At least 26,964 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

