Registering a further decline in Covid-19 cases in the country, India on Wednesday reported single day rise of 1,086 new Covid-19 infections, pushing India's tally of cases to 4,30,30,925, as per Union Health Ministry data. The country's active Covid-19 cases also declined to 11,871, the Union Health Ministry said. Additionally, there 71 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,21,487.

Active cases: 11,871 (0.03%)

Death toll: 5,21,487

Daily positivity rate: 0.23%



Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Sunday lifted all the curbs linked to the pandemic after more than two years. However, the public health department of the state has said other Covid-19 protocols will continue to be in place. The office of the director of Public Health and prevention encouraged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as maintaining social distance, wearing face masks, hand washing, and avoiding crowds.

"In continuation of the reduction in Covid-19 cases in the state and lifting of all restrictions which were laid down to prevent Covid-19 by Government of India, and Tamil Nadu achieving a vaccination coverage of more than 92 percent and 75 percent of first and second dose respectively, for those above 18 years, it is decided to withdraw the notification issued under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act,1939 vide reference 9th cited with immediate effect," the notification said.

