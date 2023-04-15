India's active COVID-19 cases exceed 53,000, signaling pandemic concerns1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 09:24 AM IST
Covid-19 update: India's active caseload has gone up to 53,720. On Friday too, the country saw a significant jump in Covid cases.
India has been witnessing a continuous rise in daily Covid-19 cases as the country's active caseload has gone up to 53,720, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. On Friday, the country had 49,622 active cases.
