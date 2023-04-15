India has been witnessing a continuous rise in daily Covid-19 cases as the country's active caseload has gone up to 53,720, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. On Friday, the country had 49,622 active cases.

However, there is a slight decline in daily Covid-19 cases. India has logged 10,753 new infections in the past 24 hours, while the number crossed 11,000 mark on Friday.

A total of 4,42,23,211 persons have been recovered from the coronavirus infection so far since the pandemic began, while 5,31,091 people succumbed to the virus, the data shows.

Amid the daily spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, a health expert has advised people to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Dr Sandeep Nayar, Pulmonologist, HOD, BLK Hospital said that masks should be made mandatory in crowded places.

"Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, it is most important that people start wearing masks. One should wear a mask while going to any crowded place. Use double-layer masks in places like hospitals etc., as it is very effective in preventing infection," Dr Nayar said.

According to leading epidemiologists and virologists, the new Covid variant -- XBB.1.16 -- could be the reason behind the increase in cases.

"People in high-risk groups -- pregnant ladies, those over the age of 60, those with chronic illnesses, and those with underlying health conditions, immunocompromised -- face an increased risk of severe illness and death from Covid-19. We need to protect them," read the statement.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday advised citizens not to panic amid rising Covid cases, saying that they should maintain proper hygiene.

"Don't panic. We have controlled it before, We will do it now also with your support. Covid cases are rising, but don't panic. Maintain hygiene," the statement said.