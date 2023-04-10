India's active Covid caseload crosses 35,000-mark

India's active Covid caseload crosses 35,000-mark2 min read . 09:18 AM IST
Covid-19 update: Currently, India has 35,199 active coronavirus cases.
India has been witnessing a spike in daily Covid-19 cases as the country reported 5,880 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
With this, the country's active caseload has gone up to 35,199.
So far, a total of 5,30,979 people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in India, while 4,41,96,318 persons have been discharged since the pandemic began in 2020.
According to epidemiologists, the increasing number of covid cases is not doubling every 4-5 days. This has now led to the reporting of over 5000 covid cases each day.
With an uptick in the trend of covid cases, scientists said that XBB.1.16 is the covid-19 variant responsible for present surge in covid cases. However, scientists say that people in India have developed hybrid immunity (due to vaccination and natural infection), therefore, the present covid-19 variants will not be able cause hospitalization and severity as it is mild in nature.
However, government has suggested people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses if not done yet.
Meanwhile, the union health ministry directed the state/UT government to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The health ministry advised to the state governments to examine the situation of covid-19 at micro level (district &sub-districts) and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.
“The five-fold strategy, i.e., Test-Track Treat-Vaccination should be followed with continued focus on adequate & proactive testing as per guidelines, monitoring new and emerging clusters of new Covid-19 cases along with monitoring the trend of Influenza-like illness (ILI) & SARI cases in all health facilities or through dedicated fever clinics on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection," the health ministry stated.
