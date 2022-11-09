India’s active covid caseload dips to 13,5591 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 10:35 AM IST
States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.
NEW DELHI: India reported 811 fresh covid infections in the past 24 hours, while active cases slipped to 13,559, the health ministry said in an update on Wednesday. The country’s total reported cases since the pandemic hit in 2020 stands at more than 4.46 crore and death toll at 5,30,511.