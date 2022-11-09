NEW DELHI: India reported 811 fresh covid infections in the past 24 hours, while active cases slipped to 13,559, the health ministry said in an update on Wednesday. The country’s total reported cases since the pandemic hit in 2020 stands at more than 4.46 crore and death toll at 5,30,511.

Active cases comprise 0.03% of total infections, and the recovery rate stood at 98.78%, according to the ministry.

As of now, Assam has 2,552 active cases, Gujarat has 396 active cases. Karnataka’s caseload stands at 1,838, Kerala has 2,545 active cases, Maharashtra has 1,418 cases, Odisha 159, Rajasthan 343 cases, Tamil Nadu has 908 active cases, Uttar Pradesh has 260 and West Bengal has 363 active cases.

India conducted 1,50,998 tests in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.75 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible population across the country so far.

States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.