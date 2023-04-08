India's active Covid caseloads crosses 30,000 mark; 6,155 new cases in 24 hrs3 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 10:29 AM IST
- Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who had chaired a review meeting with with health ministers of all states and Union Territories asked them to stay alert and remain prepared for the management of the disease.
India saw another rise in daily Covid cases with 6,155 new infections reported in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. This slight jump comes a day after the country reported 6050 cases yesterday.
