India saw another rise in daily Covid cases with 6,155 new infections reported in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. This slight jump comes a day after the country reported 6050 cases yesterday.

With this, the country's active Covid-19 caseload has gone up to active cases at 31,194, a jump of nearly 2891 cases.

Yesterday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a review meeting with health ministers of all states and Union Territories. He asked states to stay alert and remain prepared for the management of the disease. He further urged the State Health Ministers to conduct mock drills of all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11 and review the health preparedness with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9.

He also urged states to identify emerging hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases and sending sufficient samples for testing of COVID-19 and Influenza; and ramping up whole genome sequencing of positive samples.

It was observed that 23 states and UTs had average tests per million below the national average.

"Irrespective of the new COVID variants, the five-fold strategy of 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour' continue to remain the tested strategy for COVID management. This would facilitate the undertaking of appropriate public health measures, he said," Mandaviya said.

With an uptick in the trend of Covid cases, scientists said that XBB.1.16 is the Covid-19 variant responsible for the present surge. However, scientists say that people in India have developed hybrid immunity (due to vaccination and natural infection). Therefore, the present Covid-19 variants will not cause a lot of hospitalization. According to the latest INSACOG bulletin, the newly emerged recombinant coronavirus variant XBB.1.16 has been observed in different parts of the country, accounting for 38.2 per cent of the infection till date.

Recently a preprint new study showed that XBB.1.16 Omicron variant, which is behind the COVID surge in India and will also spread worldwide in the near future, has an effective reproductive number (Re) 1.27 and 1.17-fold higher respectively than XBB.1 & XBB.1.5, suggesting that XBB.1.16 will spread worldwide in the near future.

Speaking of precautions taken by states to keep check of the virus, The Tamil Nadu government said that it will ramp up RT-PCR testing. State Health Minister, M Subramaniam said that the health department will raise the number of tests from 4,000 to 11,000 daily. Subramaniam also said that the health department was carrying out two percent random sampling of international travellers.

In Jharkhand, Health Minister Banna Gupta urged the Centre to provide at least 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to continue with the immunisation drive in the state. In Puducherry, the state government on Friday issued an advisory and made face masks mandatory for people in public places.

In Gujarat, state minister Rushikesh Patel appealed to people to wear masks and go for a test if they experience COVID-19 symptoms. "Though most people are found to be infected with the XBB.1.16 variant at present, it is not lethal. The hospitalisation as well as mortality rate of those infected with this variant is very low. However, people with co-morbidity and elderly persons need to take extra precaution," said Patel.

(Inputs from agencies)