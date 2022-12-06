NEW DELHI: India’s active covid case tally fell to 4,345, with 165 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Tuesday. The country’s total reported cases so far, since the pandemic hit in early 2020, stand at 4.46 crore covid, while death toll at 530,633.

Active cases account for 0.01% of total reported infections, while the recovery rate stands at 98.80%, according to the health ministry.

As of now, Karnataka has 1,622 active cases, Kerala has 1,571 active cases, Maharashtra has 278 active cases, Odisha 86 cases, Rajasthan 59, Tamil Nadu has 112 active cases, Uttar Pradesh 109 and West Bengal has 47 active cases.

The country conducted over 1,63,671 tests in the last 24 hours. Experts say that India is nearing endemicity as the country has been reporting fall in infections.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.94 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 64,240 doses were administered.

INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is keeping a close watch on the covid situation in the country while undertaking constant genome sequencing to keep a track on new variants, if any.

Surveillance at hospital level is also continuing, with the monitoring of lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.

Given the steady fall in active cases, several state governments have eased travel norms and the mandatory wearing of masks.

The health ministry has said that during air travel, in-flight announcement about the pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing) shall be made at all points of entry.

Passenger showing symptoms during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol.

Meanwhile, China has been witnessing a fresh surge in covid cases.