India’s active covid cases at 4,3451 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 01:49 PM IST
The country conducted over 1,63,671 tests in the last 24 hours. Experts say that India is nearing endemicity as the country has been reporting fall in infections.
The country conducted over 1,63,671 tests in the last 24 hours. Experts say that India is nearing endemicity as the country has been reporting fall in infections.
NEW DELHI: India’s active covid case tally fell to 4,345, with 165 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Tuesday. The country’s total reported cases so far, since the pandemic hit in early 2020, stand at 4.46 crore covid, while death toll at 530,633.