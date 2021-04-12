New Delhi: The active coronavirus cases in India has breached the 11 lakh-mark for the first time on Sunday after a record high of over 1.5 lakh new infections.

The active caseload was at its highest at 10,17,754 on 18 September 2020 and had dipped to 1,35,926 on 12 February 2021, before rising again.

The total active caseload has increased to 11,08,087 and it now comprises 8.29 per cent of the country's total infections.

Five states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala -- cumulatively account for 70.82 percent of India's active COVID-19 cases, while Maharashtra alone accounts for 48.57 percent, the Union Health Ministry said.

Amid an unprecedented burden on health infrastructure in 15 states and Delhi, which are witnessing an upward trajectory, authorities have started reserving more hospitals for COVID patients and taking steps to address any shortage of medical supplies, besides enhancing curbs on the movement of people.

The Centre announced a ban on export of Remdesivir, used in coronavirus treatment, and its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. It also asked all domestic manufacturers to display on their website details of their stockists and distributors.

There were reports of shortage of drugs from states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,33,58,805, and the death toll increased to 1,69,275 with 839 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18, 2020, the data updated by Health Ministry on Sunday morning showed.

While the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10 crore after 85 days, the 'Tika Utsav' or a special 'vaccination festival' was started till April 14.

"Anyone eligible for the vaccine should get the jab, and for this the society and administration have to make full efforts," Prime Minister Modi said pitching for "zero vaccine waste" and urging the people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

"This festival is, in a way, the beginning of another major war against corona. We have to lay special emphasis on personal hygiene as well as social hygiene," he said.

























