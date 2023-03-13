India’s active covid cases climb to 3890

India’s active covid cases climb to 38901 min read . 11:53 AM IST
There is still a need to remain vigilant and focus on five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to the covid appropriate behaviour
There is still a need to remain vigilant and focus on five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to the covid appropriate behaviour
By Livemint
By Livemint
New Delhi: India recorded 444 fresh covid infections in the last 24 hours, pushing up active cases to 3,890, according to Union health ministry’s update on Monday. There has been an uptick in daily cases over the past few weeks. Total reported cases stand at 4.46 crore, with death toll at 5,30,782.
New Delhi: India recorded 444 fresh covid infections in the last 24 hours, pushing up active cases to 3,890, according to Union health ministry’s update on Monday. There has been an uptick in daily cases over the past few weeks. Total reported cases stand at 4.46 crore, with death toll at 5,30,782.
Active cases comprise 0.01% of total infections, with the recovery rate at 98.80%, according to the health ministry.
Active cases comprise 0.01% of total infections, with the recovery rate at 98.80%, according to the health ministry.
As of now, Karnataka has 521 active cases, Kerala has 1,555 active cases, Maharashtra 551 cases, Gujarat 231, Tamil Nadu 234 active cases, and Telangana has 213.
As of now, Karnataka has 521 active cases, Kerala has 1,555 active cases, Maharashtra 551 cases, Gujarat 231, Tamil Nadu 234 active cases, and Telangana has 213.
Scientists believe that Omicron and its sub lineages are presently circulating in India which is not of much of a scare as many have been exposed to the virus and are vaccinated. However, it is recommended that people continue to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses if not done yet.
Scientists believe that Omicron and its sub lineages are presently circulating in India which is not of much of a scare as many have been exposed to the virus and are vaccinated. However, it is recommended that people continue to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses if not done yet.
Meanwhile, the country is also witnessing surge in H3N2 cases, with two deaths reported so far.
Meanwhile, the country is also witnessing surge in H3N2 cases, with two deaths reported so far.
Amid rising number of influenza cases across the country and a slight uptick in the covid-19 positivity rate, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday directed states and union territories to monitor the trend of Influenza like Illnesses, Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (ILIs/SARIs) and SARS-CoV-2 while ensuring adequate stock of drugs, medical equipment, medical oxygen at hospitals.
Amid rising number of influenza cases across the country and a slight uptick in the covid-19 positivity rate, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday directed states and union territories to monitor the trend of Influenza like Illnesses, Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (ILIs/SARIs) and SARS-CoV-2 while ensuring adequate stock of drugs, medical equipment, medical oxygen at hospitals.
According to Bhushan, the gradual rise in covid-19 test positivity in some states is a concerning. “There is still a need to remain vigilant and focus on five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to the covid appropriate behaviour."
According to Bhushan, the gradual rise in covid-19 test positivity in some states is a concerning. “There is still a need to remain vigilant and focus on five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to the covid appropriate behaviour."
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.64 crore vaccine doses have been administered. In the last 24 hours, around 44,846 vaccine doses were administered.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.64 crore vaccine doses have been administered. In the last 24 hours, around 44,846 vaccine doses were administered.