India reported a slight drop in cases with 5,357 new Covid cases in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on 9 April. This slight drop came a day after the country reported 6,155 cases yesterday.

With this, the country's active Covid-19 caseload has crosses 32,000 mark. Yesterday, Kerala saw a huge rise in cases with 1,801 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state. After which, Health Minister of Kerala, Veena George, announced that masks are mandatory for certain groups of people in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Another state, Haryana also has made it mandatory for the general public to wear face masks at all public places where there is a gathering of more than 100 people, government offices, malls, etc. Health department authorities in Delhi have instructed hospitals, polyclinics, and dispensaries in the city to increase COVID-19 testing as the number of cases has been increasing over the past few days

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a review meeting with health ministers of all states and Union Territories wherein he asked states to stay alert and remain prepared for the management of the disease.

He had further urged the State Health Ministers to conduct mock drills of all hospital infrastructure on 10 and 11 April.

He also urged states to identify emerging hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases and sending sufficient samples for testing of COVID-19 and Influenza; and ramping up whole genome sequencing of positive samples.

With an uptick in the trend of Covid cases, scientists said that XBB.1.16 is the Covid-19 variant responsible for the present surge. However, scientists say that people in India have developed hybrid immunity (due to vaccination and natural infection). Therefore, the present Covid-19 variants will not cause a lot of hospitalization. According to the latest INSACOG bulletin, the newly emerged recombinant coronavirus variant XBB.1.16 has been observed in different parts of the country, accounting for 38.2 per cent of the infection till date. Recently a preprint new study showed that XBB.1.16 Omicron variant, which is behind the COVID surge in India and will also spread worldwide in the near future, has an effective reproductive number (Re) 1.27 and 1.17-fold higher respectively than XBB.1 & XBB.1.5, suggesting that XBB.1.16 will spread worldwide in the near future.