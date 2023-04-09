India's active Covid cases cross 32,000-mark; 5,357 new infections in 24 hrs2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 10:03 AM IST
- Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a review meeting with health ministers of all states and Union Territories wherein he asked states to stay alert and remain prepared for the management of the disease.
India reported a slight drop in cases with 5,357 new Covid cases in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on 9 April. This slight drop came a day after the country reported 6,155 cases yesterday.
