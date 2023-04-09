India's active Covid cases cross 32,000-mark; 5,357 new infections in 24 hrs

With an uptick in the trend of Covid cases, scientists said that XBB.1.16 is the Covid-19 variant responsible for the present surge. However, scientists say that people in India have developed hybrid immunity (due to vaccination and natural infection). Therefore, the present Covid-19 variants will not cause a lot of hospitalization. According to the latest INSACOG bulletin, the newly emerged recombinant coronavirus variant XBB.1.16 has been observed in different parts of the country, accounting for 38.2 per cent of the infection till date. Recently a preprint new study showed that XBB.1.16 Omicron variant, which is behind the COVID surge in India and will also spread worldwide in the near future, has an effective reproductive number (Re) 1.27 and 1.17-fold higher respectively than XBB.1 & XBB.1.5, suggesting that XBB.1.16 will spread worldwide in the near future.

