New Delhi: Active covid cases in India declined to 3,559 patients as on Monday, the health ministry data said. More than 4.46 crore covid cases have been reported so far, while India has recorded 530,674 covid deaths in the last three years.

Covid cases are declining across the country with Karnataka reporting 1320 active case while Kerala with1437 active cases. Maharashtra has 152 active cases, Odisha 110 cases, Rajasthan with 89 cases, Tamil Nadu has 51 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 95 and West Bengal has 46 active cases so far.

The country has conducted over 61,701 tests in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 7889 vaccine doses were administered.

Meanwhile, INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is keeping a close watch on covid situation in the country and continues to do constant genome sequencing to track any new variant.

Besides, surveillance at the hospital level is also going on to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.

With low number of covid cases, several state governments have given relaxation in travelling norms and eased the compulsion of wearing masks.

Recently, the health ministry has also released updated travel guidelines for people stating that all travelers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their Country.

The health ministry has said that during travel in-flight announcement about the ongoing pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing) shall be made in flights/travel and at all points of entry.