India's active covid cases decline to 3,559
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far
New Delhi: Active covid cases in India declined to 3,559 patients as on Monday, the health ministry data said. More than 4.46 crore covid cases have been reported so far, while India has recorded 530,674 covid deaths in the last three years.