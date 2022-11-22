India’s active covid cases decline to 6,209, single day infections at 2941 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 02:17 PM IST
New Delhi: India reported 294 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, while active cases have declined to 6,209, the health ministry data showed. More than 4.46 crore covid cases have been reported so far, while 530,591 deaths have been recorded in the last two years.