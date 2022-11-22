New Delhi: India reported 294 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, while active cases have declined to 6,209, the health ministry data showed. More than 4.46 crore covid cases have been reported so far, while 530,591 deaths have been recorded in the last two years.

While Karnataka has reported 1536 active cases, Kerala has 1886 active cases. Maharashtra has 751 active cases, Odisha 123 cases, Rajasthan with 209 cases, Tamil Nadu has 449 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 127 and West Bengal has 159 active cases so far.

The country has conducted over 1,83,709 tests in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.87 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of covid vaccination throughout the country. However, for the last few months, the vaccination drive is witnessing a declining trend as people are not coming forward for booster dose. This has forced pharma companies to stop the production of covid vaccines.

Meanwhile, the government has scrapped the requirement to fill out Air Suvidha form for people flying into India from foreign countries amid a declining number of coronavirus cases. The requirement to submit a negative RT-PCR report or details of the primary vaccination schedule has also been done away with for international arrivals. The latest guidelines supersede the norms issued in September, wherein those arriving from foreign countries were required to submit the Air Suvidha form.

Many state governments have also further relaxed covid guidelines and said there will be no fine for not wearing face masks in public places.