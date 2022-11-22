India’s active covid cases decline to 6,209, single day infections at 294

Meanwhile, the government has scrapped the requirement to fill out Air Suvidha form for people flying into India from foreign countries amid a declining number of coronavirus cases. The requirement to submit a negative RT-PCR report or details of the primary vaccination schedule has also been done away with for international arrivals. The latest guidelines supersede the norms issued in September, wherein those arriving from foreign countries were required to submit the Air Suvidha form.

